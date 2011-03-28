Chemistry In Context Updated

The ACS Division of Education has released the 7th edition of “Chemistry in Context,” its college-level textbook for nonscience majors. The book teaches chemistry in the context of students’ own lives and of significant issues affecting science and the world at large.
The 7th edition includes a new chapter on sustainability. All units have been expanded and updated while keeping the premise of previous editions by weaving chemistry into a web of societal, political, economic, and ethical issues. For more information, visit www.acs.org/chemistryincontext.
ACS also publishes “Chemistry,” an activity-based textbook for college science majors, and “Chemistry in the Community,” a textbook for first-year high school chemistry students.
