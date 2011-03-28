First Solar Expands U.S. Manufacturing

First Solar will build a thin-film solar module manufacturing plant in Mesa, Ariz. The Arizona-based company plans to invest $300 million in the facility, which will have solar capacity for 250 MW per year and employ about 600 people. The Mesa site was previously a General Motors vehicle testing facility. First Solar’s other U.S. plant, in Perrysburg, Ohio, was recently expanded to 250 MW per year. Most of the firm’s 2.5 GW of solar capacity is in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter