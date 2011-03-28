Google Invests In CoolPlanet BioFuels

The venture capital arm of Google has invested an undisclosed sum in CoolPlanet BioFuels, a California-based start-up. CoolPlanet is developing a thermal and mechanical processor that converts biomass such as wood chips and crop residue into gases for catalytic upgrading to fuels including gasoline and synthetic diesel. The firm plans to package its fractionation and chemical processing units to operate in standard modular shipping containers. Google Ventures aims to invest about $100 million per year in Internet, health, and cleantech start-ups.
