Merck Acquires Microbiology Business

Germany’s Merck has acquired the microbiology testing business of Dreieich, Germany-based Biotest. The business had 2010 sales of $67 million and has about 290 employees. Merck says the acquisition will be used to strengthen the industrial biomonitoring business of its EMD Millipore unit. Merck acquired U.S.-based Millipore in a $7.2 billion deal last year. Biotest’s ready-to-use media and its particle-counting and air-monitoring equipment are primarily used in the pharmaceutical, food, and personal care industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter