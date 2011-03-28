Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Metallic Aluminum Forms Tetrahedrons

Electron distribution maps provide a better explanation for some of bulk aluminum’s properties

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
March 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Philip Nakashima
Pockets of high-bonding electron density (red) are shown between tetrahedrally arranged aluminum atoms (blue).
Credit: Philip Nakashima
Pockets of high-bonding electron density (red) are shown between tetrahedrally arranged aluminum atoms (blue).

Atoms in aluminum metal are bound together in a tetrahedral geometry, a finding by researchers at Australia’s Monash University that better explains some of bulk aluminum’s properties (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1198543). The traditional view of a metal as an array of ions in a mobile sea of electrons works well to explain properties such as conductivity. But it doesn’t explain some mechanical qualities, such as why aluminum is more elastic in some directions than others, which would arise from directional bonding. In the sea of electron density, however, it is difficult to pick up localized electron distribution to identify bonds between atoms. Monash’s Philip N. H. Nakashima and colleagues used convergent-beam electron diffraction to map electron distribution in aluminum and observed that the atoms are bound together in a tetrahedral geometry, rather than in an octahedral or other fashion. The results agree with aluminum’s mechanical properties: The metal’s strongest axis passes through areas of highest bonding electron density within the tetrahedrons, whereas its weakest axis corresponds to holes in the electron density.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE