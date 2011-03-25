Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Methyl Isocynate: Bayer Ends Use Of Infamous Chemical At West Virginia Plant

by Jeff Johnson
March 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

FIRE IN THE VALLEY
Credit: CSB
A CSB safety video depicting events leading to the August 28, 2008, catastrophic explosion and fire at the Bayer CropScience facility in Institute, WV, that fatally injured two workers

Bayer CropScience will stop using methyl isocyanate (MIC) in the production of insecticides at its Institute, W.Va., plant, the firm announced on March 18. For 26 years—ever since the Bhopal, India, accident involving MIC that killed and injured thousands—the company has received pressure from some Institute residents to eliminate use of the intermediate. The Bhopal plant was a sister to the Institute facility.

Bayer had cut back on use and storage of the chemical following a 2008 accident at the plant that killed two workers and took place near an MIC storage tank. The accident renewed concern over the chemical and led to investigations by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), OSHA, and the National Research Council.

Bayer had intended to phase out MIC next year after making a deal with EPA to end manufacture of aldicarb, a pesticide that requires MIC in its production.

In February, Bayer planned to restart production of MIC to make aldicarb. The new unit was set to run until mid-2012. However, local residents challenged the start-up in court and gained an injunction to temporarily block production. A hearing on the injunction was set for March 21.

Bayer said in a statement that the injunction and investigations had delayed production so much that the company was unlikely to meet production demand for the 2011 growing season.

Also this week, CSB released a safety video detailing the events leading to the 2008 accident.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont won’t reopen plant after tragedy
Fatal Accident In Texas Released 23,000 Lb Of Gas
DuPont Slapped With Fine For Leak

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE