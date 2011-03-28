PerkinElmer To Buy Two Software Firms

In a bid to enhance its focus on laboratory knowledge management, PerkinElmer has acquired ArtusLabs and has signed an agreement to acquire CambridgeSoft. PerkinElmer is paying a total of about $220 million for the companies, both of which provide data mining and management software to pharmaceutical and related industries. PerkinElmer anticipates that CambridgeSoft and ArtusLabs will have combined revenues this year of about $65 million. PerkinElmer CEO Robert F. Friel says the two companies are complementary and will also mesh well with his firm’s existing OneSource laboratory management service.
