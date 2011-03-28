Two Die In Kentucky Plant Accident

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board has sent an investigation team to the site of a deadly chemical plant accident in Louisville. The accident killed two workers and injured two others; it took place at Carbide Industries. The cause of the March 21 accident, which resulted in a fire and explosion, is unclear. The company primarily produces calcium carbide that is used to manufacture acetylene gas as well as other specialty chemicals, the safety board says, adding that calcium carbide reacts violently with water. The company describes itself as “North America’s largest producer of calcium carbide products with an annual production capacity of over 200,000 tons.”
