U.S. Sues Teva To Block Generic Drug

The U.S. government has sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to block the sale of darunavir, a generic version of Johnson & Johnson’s Prezista protease inhibitor, used to treat HIV patients. In a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department asked FDA to withhold approval of darunavir until 2019, when a patent issued jointly to the National Institutes of Health and the University of Illinois expires. J&J’s Tibotec unit, which licenses the government patent and markets the drug, has filed a separate suit against Teva.
