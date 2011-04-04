Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Collaborative Study Yields TB Drug Leads

ACS Meeting News: Scientists combine sets of information to identify small molecules that defeat the tuberculosis bacterium in lab studies

by Aaron A. Rowe
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Cheminformatics firm Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) has used a genomic and computational approach to identify promising leads to drugs for treating tuberculosis. Doctors need new medications to fight tuberculosis because the Mycobacterium tuberculosis microbe that causes the disease is terribly good at becoming drug resistant. CDD has huge vaults of medicinal chemistry data. And Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine has a lot of data about the mycobacterium’s metabolic enzymes. By putting the two sets of information together, a research team was able to identify small molecules that can defeat the pathogen in vitro, announced CDD’s CEO, Barry A. Bunin. In the study, Johns Hopkins researchers first identified metabolic enzymes that humans don’t have and that M. tuberculosis can’t live without. Next, a scientist at CDD picked through the medicinal chemistry data looking for molecules that resemble the substrates of those enzymes. Then CDD researchers tested some of the substrate analogs on cultured tuberculosis cells. Two of the compounds from CDD’s initial screen, JFD01307SC and L-methionine-S-sulfoximine, worked well in the lab (mBio, DOI: 10.1128/mBio.00301-10). CDD scientists are now testing the compounds on a variety of tuberculosis strains in hopes they will lead to new tuberculosis medications.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE