AkzoNobel To Boost Microsphere Facility

AkzoNobel will spend about $43 million to boost capacity at its Expancel expandable-microspheres plant in Stockvik, Sweden. Completion is set for early 2012. Made of small plastic spheres filled with gas, Expancel increases in volume by more than 50 times upon heating. Akzo says it continues to find new uses for the product in markets such as plastics, printing inks, coatings, and paper.
