Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Appeals Court Mulls Human Gene Patents

by Glenn Hess
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Isolated DNA molecules are patentable because they are new compositions of matter that do not exist in the body, a lawyer for Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit last week. “These are the products of molecular biologists, not of nature,” said Gregory A. Castanias. He urged the three-judge panel to reverse a ruling made last year by a federal district court that Myriad’s patents on two genes linked to breast and ovarian cancer are invalid (C&EN, April 5, 2010, page 9). The Patent & Trademark Office has allowed patents for genomic DNA for more than three decades. But the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit in 2009 claiming that such patents wrongly restrict science. Sarah A. Kagan, patent attorney with Banner & Witcoff, says biotechnology companies are concerned that “if the ground rules change when patents are already issued, patentees may not have the opportunity to obtain claims that are meaningful for their inventions.” A decision in the case is expected by late summer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Myriad Loses DNA Patent Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Court To Hear Myriad Genetics Case
Civil Libertarians Seek Second Supreme Court Review Of Gene Patents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE