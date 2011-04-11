Bayer HealthCare Consolidates

With the help of a reported $35 million in tax cuts, Bayer HealthCare will consolidate its East Coast U.S. operations at one site in New Jersey. The firm currently operates in Wayne and Montville, N.J. The move, which will also involve the relocation of a division in Tarrytown, N.Y., will keep 1,000 jobs in New Jersey and bring in 500 new ones. A location decision is expected midyear, with relocation beginning by the end of 2011 and continuing through 2013. New Jersey is currently home to 15 of the 25 largest drug companies in the world, according to state officials.
