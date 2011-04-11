Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Carbenes Map Protein Surface

Structural Biology: Highly reactive species nonselectively label amino acids

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Reactive carbenes provide a nonselective way to label amino acids on the surface of proteins, Canadian biochemists report (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102655f). The method offers researchers a new tool for mapping protein topography that could lead to new insights into protein folding.

David C. Schriemer and Chanelle C. Jumper of the University of Calgary labeled proteins by mixing a diazirine-modified analog of the amino acid leucine with a protein of interest. Pulsed ultraviolet laser light converts this “photoleucine” into a carbene. Carbenes can insert into any X–H bond or add to any double bond in amino acids, but they are so short-lived that they can react only with accessible amino acids on the protein surface. The labeled protein, which has added mass, can then be detected mass spectrometrically.

Mass spectrometric analysis shows that each protein molecule on average acquires between one and four labels. Schriemer and Jumper plan to use tandem mass spectrometry to identify which amino acids are labeled.

High concentrations of the label are required to map the protein surface. Schriemer was pleased with how well the method worked because water can also react with the carbene, and this side reaction could have prevented proteins from being labeled at all.

Although the carbene itself reacts nondiscriminately with amino acids, the rest of the probe gives the researchers a handle for tailoring selectivity. The team hopes “to tune the specificity through additional moieties on the compound,” Schriemer says.

When he and Jumper used the carbene chemistry to label calmodulin, the labeling reflected changes in the protein’s accessible surface area caused by conformational changes in response to calcium binding.

“The authors hint that using commercially available UV lasers with nanosecond pulses along with the inherent nanosecond carbene lifetimes in solution should make submicrosecond labeling possible,” says Richard W. Vachet, a mass spectrometrist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “If achieved, such fast labeling could provide access to new information about protein folding.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending the reach of expansion microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Color-switching probe clicks onto cell’s molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule method identifies proteins in mixtures﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE