Catalyst System Installed On Ferry

A Johnson Matthey selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system is being installed next month on the John A. Noble, a 196-ft diesel-powered Staten Island ferryboat put into service in 1986. The SCR system uses urea as a reducing agent to convert carbon monoxide and NOx emissions into nitrogen, water, and carbon dioxide. A Johnson Matthey SCR system was installed on another ferryboat, the Alice Austen, in 2006.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter