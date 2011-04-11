Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chiral Route To Key Anticancer Agent

First enantioselective synthesis of nutlin-3 could lead to analogs for cancer studies

by Stu Borman
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers have devised the first enantioselective synthesis of the small molecule nutlin-3, a key member of a family of compounds that are tools for cancer research and promising leads for anticancer drug discovery (Chem. Sci., DOI: 10.1039/C1SC00061F).

Nutlins were discovered by researchers at Hoffmann-La Roche, Nutley, N.J. (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1092472). The company has a nutlin analog, RG7112, in clinical trials for leukemia and advanced solid tumors. The new synthesis currently produces only nutlin-3 but has the potential to be adapted for the synthesis of other nutlin derivatives.

Nutlin-3 is widely used to study the role of the tumor-suppressing protein p53. In normal cells, p53 triggers apoptosis, a pathway by which damaged or unwanted cells initiate their own destruction for the good of the organism. But this p53-initiated apoptosis pathway is turned off in cancer cells, allowing them to divide without limit. Nutlin-3 binds the p53-regulating protein MDM2, causing p53 and apoptotic tumor-suppression activity to be turned back on in tumor cells.

Nutlin-3 and other nutlins are “the most important chemical biology and pharmacological tools for studying apoptosis via the p53-MDM2 signaling pathway,” says associate professor and Director of Medicinal Chemistry Gregory P. Roth, who specializes in anticancer agents at Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, in Orlando.

But nutlin-3’s cost has stymied its use in apoptosis research. It’s chiral—one enantiomer binds MDM2 151 times better than the other. But the only known synthesis, reported by Roche in patents, creates an equal mixture of two enantiomers, from which the more active enantiomer has to be separated by an expensive chiral chromatography process.

Now, grad student Tyler A. Davis and chemistry professor Jeffrey N. Johnston of Vanderbilt University have devised the first enantioselective synthesis of the compound. “Our goal was to open synthetic access to nutlin-3 and other derivatives to communities interested in this powerful class of small molecules,” says Johnston.

Davis and John­ston developed a new catalyst that drives a carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction that combines two halves of the molecule, creating an intermediate with the basic structural framework found in all nutlins. “We then developed a sequence of steps that convert the intermediate into nutlin-3 without progressing through a symmetrical intermediate,” Johnston says.

“Our route brings derivatives into the reach of any laboratory with even moderate skills in organic chemistry and alleviates the need for an expensive chiral column,” he says. “This is a scenario in which organic synthesis and small-molecule-guided biology are so much more than the sum of their parts, and one can sense that important new work will be accelerated as a result.”

“The Johnston group has demonstrated a best-in-class synthesis that will allow investigators to prepare new analogs to further probe the p53-MDM2 biochemical pathway,” Roth comments.

R. Kiplin Guy, chair of chemical biology and therapeutics at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, and an expert on nutlin and other anticancer agents, says the new route “has a nice use of chiral reagents, a nice desymmetrization, and should adapt well to process synthesis. It is definitely a step forward.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Lomaiviticin Is Scarce No More
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cascade Beats Previous Record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemoenzymatic Path Yields Chiral Amides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE