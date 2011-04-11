Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

David Y. Gin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David Y. Gin, 43, an accomplished organic chemist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, died of unknown causes on March 22.

Born in Ashcroft, British Columbia, Gin received a B.Sc. in chemistry at the University of British Columbia in 1989 and a Ph.D. in synthetic chemistry at California Institute of Technology in 1994 under Andrew G. Myers. He then held a two-year postdoctoral appointment at Harvard University under the guidance of E. J. Corey.

Gin began his career in 1996 in the chemistry department at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, establishing a research program in natural product synthesis and reaction methodology development. In 2006, he moved his laboratory to the molecular pharmacology and chemistry department at Sloan-Kettering.

Gin’s research program focused on the chemical synthesis of complex carbohydrates and bioactive alkaloids. At the time of his death, he was working at the nexus of synthetic chemistry, clinical trials, and research to develop new, safer, and more potent immunological and therapeutic agents for cancer and infectious diseases. He coauthored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and was credited with at least three patents.

In 2009, he cofounded Adjuvance Technologies. Gin received numerous awards, including the 2011 Hoffmann-La Roche Excellence in Organic Chemistry Award and the 2006 Horace S. Isbell Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry from ACS, which he joined in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; and his children, Laura and Duncan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernest Wenkert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carlos F. Barbas III
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carlos Barbas III

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE