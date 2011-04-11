Evans Analytical Buys Chemir Companies

Seeking to serve a diversifying customer base, Evans Analytical Group has acquired Chemir Analytical Services and its affiliates CAS-MI Laboratories and Cyanta Analytical Services. EAG is a provider of materials characterization and surface analysis services, whereas Chemir focuses on product deformulation and contaminant identification. Chemir President David W. Riggs says EAG’s financial resources will allow Chemir to continue its organic growth as well as make acquisitions.
