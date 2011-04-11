Evolva Buys Stevia Research Partner

Switzerland’s Evolva Holding will acquire its San Francisco-based research partner, Abunda Nutrition, for $41 million in stock plus an additional $20 million in stock if certain milestones are achieved. The two have developed a yeast-fermentation-derived stevia sweetener. Stevia that is now on the market is extracted from the Stevia rebaudiana plant. Up to 300 times sweeter than sugar, stevia is sold as a zero-calorie alternative to sugar, corn syrup, and other high-glycemic-index sweeteners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter