Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government Stalls

Congress: Partisan struggle to set the fiscal 2011 federal budget moves agencies toward closing

by Susan R. Morrissey
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Reid (left) and Boehner talk to reporters after a late-night meeting at the White House on April 6.
Credit: Newscom
Reid (left) and Boehner talk to reporters after a late-night meeting at the White House on April 6.

With only hours left before the latest measure to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year was set to expire last week, leaders in both houses of Congress remained unable to find common ground on budget cuts and an array of policy proscriptions. Without a deal, government agencies moved toward a shutdown at midnight on April 9.

At C&EN’s deadline, House of Representatives Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), with the help of the White House, continued to work on a deal that both Republicans and Democrats could support. The sticking points reportedly involved just how much money to cut from the so-called discretionary or nondefense portion of the federal budget and whether amendments for an array of Republican policy positions would be attached to the final spending bill.

“I remain confident that if we’re serious about getting something done, we should be able to complete a deal and get it passed and avert a shutdown,” President Barack Obama said at a brief April 6 news conference that followed a late-night meeting with House and Senate leaders. Boehner and Reid called the talk “productive,” although no agreements had been reached.

Talks were expected to continue nonstop in an attempt to avoid a shutdown. It was hoped that another stopgap funding measure could win support at the eleventh hour, but Obama said he would sign off on such a short-term deal only if significant progress was being made toward a final measure for fiscal 2011.

As the congressional debate played out, federal agencies were making plans to deal with a possible shutdown. Most agencies were keeping those plans confidential.

But at the Department of Energy, April 11 will be a normal working day regardless of a government shutdown. In a memo obtained by C&EN, DOE Secretary Steven Chu states that because the department has “no-year appropriations”—that is, money that is not budgeted for a given year—DOE would continue to operate, at least for a while.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress returns as U.S. government shutdown looms
U.S. Debt Ceiling Suspended
Congress Averts Federal Budget Crisis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE