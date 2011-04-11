Irene R. Heymann, 83, a chemist who worked in academia and industry, died on Jan. 6, of a massive intracranial hemorrhage, in Brunswick, Maine.
Born in Philadelphia, Heymann earned an M.A. in chemistry from Temple University in 1949. She served as an assistant instructor in physiological chemistry at the university’s medical school until 1952.
The following year, she joined Applied Science Laboratories in State College, Pa., working as a research chemist until 1956. She later returned to Philadelphia to work for the Cardeza Foundation at Jefferson Medical College; then moved on to Allied Chemical in Marcus Hook, Pa.; and later worked at the Alfred I. duPont Institute in Wilmington, Del.
She then began teaching at Delaware Technical & Community College in 1976. She enjoyed the role, which allowed her to develop her own courses in chemistry, biochemistry, and nutrition.
Health issues caused her to end her career in 1985. She then concentrated on writing stories and poems. She was an emerita member of ACS, which she joined in 1966.
She is survived by her second husband, Frank; daughter, Leslie Sharkey; sons, Christopher Sharkey and Robert Heymann; and two grandchildren.
