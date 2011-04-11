JEOL Spins Off Its NMR Business

JEOL has spun off its nuclear magnetic resonance business as JEOL Resonance. The Japanese scientific instrument company retains a 49.1% interest in the business, which is the number three NMR instrument maker after Agilent Technologies and Bruker. Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, a government-backed network of public research institutions and private suppliers, is investing $18 million for a 50.1% interest in the business and will help develop advanced NMR systems. Superconducting magnet maker Japan Superconductor Technology, a subsidiary of Kobe Steel, will hold the remaining 0.8%. JEOL says the spin-off includes its electron spin resonance spectrometers.
