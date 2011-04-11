LaMoyne D. Bearden, 95, a retired Eastman Kodak chemist, died on Feb. 6 in Cape Coral, Fla.
Born in Taylorville, Ill., Bearden earned a B.A. in chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1936.
He worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., from 1936 until 1976. He developed several chemical processes for which Kodak was awarded patents.
In Rochester, Bearden was active in Sister Cities International. He was a member of Sigma Xi and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1944. He was also a member of the German-American Social Club and the University of Illinois Alumni Association.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph; daughter, Ann Brown; and son, John. His wife of almost 72 years, Margaret, died in 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter