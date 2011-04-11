Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Legislators Ask White House To Drop EPA Chemical Rule

by Cheryl Hogue
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Two key House of Representatives lawmakers are asking the White House to withdraw a pending EPA regulation on the data that chemical makers must periodically report to the agency. The rule, under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), is undergoing high-level Administration review, and EPA is expected to issue it later this year. Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.) last week asked Jacob J. Lew, director of the White House Office of Management & Budget, to pull the plug on the rule. Upton, chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and Shimkus, who heads the panel’s subcommittee that oversees TSCA, said the proposal would impose unwarranted burdens on the chemical industry. Under the George W. Bush Administration, EPA extended the reporting period from every four years, which it had been for decades, to every five years. The agency now wants to go back to every four years, a move the two lawmakers call “needless.” They also said that the proposed rule would be too costly because companies would have to supply more information than they do now about production and uses of their substances.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Pruitt takes the helm at EPA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Passes Bill To Reform U.S. Chemical Control Law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Bipartisan Chemicals Regulation Reform Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE