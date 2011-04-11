Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pesticides Proposed For Trade Watch List

by Glenn Hess
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization is recommending that three pesticides and three industrial chemicals be added to a trade “watch list” because they pose an unacceptable risk to human health and the environment. The agency is proposing that the pesticides endosulfan and azinphos methyl, and the pesticide formulation Gramoxone Super, be included in the Rotterdam Convention’s prior informed consent procedure for hazardous chemicals in international trade. Three industrial chemicals—perfluorooctane sulfonate and its salts and precursors, pentabromodiphenyl ether commercial mixtures, and octabromodiphenyl ether commercial mixtures—were also recommended for inclusion. The convention does not ban substances, but it does enable member governments to alert each other to potential dangers by exchanging information on hazardous chemicals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Netherlands seeks EU controls on perfluoroheptanoic acid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA axes pentachlorophenol wood preservative
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE