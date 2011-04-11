Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Specialty Pharmaceuticals : Merck Bolsters Eye Care Franchise With Inspire Purchase

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Merck & Co. will expand its eye care franchise with a $430 million cash deal to acquire Inspire Pharmaceuticals, a Raleigh, N.C.-based specialty drug firm focused on eye disease. The move, announced last week by Merck, underscores the ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity among specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Merck’s existing ophthalmology franchise includes Saflutan, a prostaglandin analog solution that is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. Inspire adds two marketed products: AzaSite, a treatment for bacterial conjunctivitis, and Elestat, approved to prevent itching associated with conjunctivitis. The specialty pharma company also contributes two glaucoma treatments—a Rho kinase inhibitor and a latrunculin B compound—that have completed Phase I trials.

Inspire has struggled since January to conserve resources after disappointing results from a Phase III trial of its cystic fibrosis treatment, denufosol. The drug, which improves lung hydration by increasing the number of chloride ions being shuttled to the organ, failed to ameliorate lung function in CF patients. In February, the company shed 65 positions, nearly half of its nonsales staff, as it narrowed its focus to eye care.

Eleven deals with a specialty company as either the buyer or seller have been announced since the beginning of the year, totaling $12 billion in value, Deutsche Bank analyst David M. Steinberg said in a note to investors. “Inspire’s acquisition highlights the ‘sweet spot’ for M&A in specialty pharma—companies with market capitalization between $350 million and $5 billion,” he wrote.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE