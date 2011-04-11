Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Water Serves As A Protein Glue

Adhesive water bridges help stabilize hydrophilic protein-protein interactions and guide the molecules together

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A network of water molecules (red and gray) fills the interface between barnase (purple) and barstar (green).
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A network of water molecules (red and gray) fills the interface between barnase (purple) and barstar (green).

Water forms an adhesive hydrogen-bond network in the interface between hydrophilic protein surfaces, suggests a group led by Volkhard Helms of Saarland University, in Germany (Nat. Commun., DOI: 10.1038/ncomms1258). Hydrophilic protein interactions are not as well studied as hydrophobic protein-protein interactions, in which water molecules are typically excluded from the interface. To learn more, Helms and colleagues turned to a computer model to determine the association between the hydrophilic surfaces of barnase, a bacterial ribonuclease, and its inhibitor protein, barstar. They found that water bridges form between protein residues as the two molecules come together. These bridges stabilize the proteins’ initial interactions and guide them together. Water between the proteins also has a reduced dielectric constant compared with bulk water, a characteristic that appears to enhance electrostatic interactions between the proteins, the researchers note. Water continues to play an adhesive role once the proteins are docked, with the known crystal structure of the complex showing nine water molecules that may mediate hydrogen bonds between the proteins, in addition to direct contacts between amino acids.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New covalent bridge found in proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Insulin falls apart without water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Calcium transport enzyme rocks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE