Amgen And Merck Move On Emerging Markets

Amgen and Merck & Co. have struck deals that will expand their activity in emerging markets. Amgen will acquire Bergamo, a privately held Brazilian drug company, for $215 million. Bergamo had revenues of $80 million last year and has grown at an average of 19% annually since 2007. Amgen will also reacquire rights in Brazil to products that it previously granted to the health care firm Mantecorp: Vectibix, a treatment for colon and rectal cancer; Mimpara, a calcium receptor agonist for treatment of diseases of the parathyroid gland; and romiplostim, currently under review by Brazilian authorities for treatment of a blood disorder. Meanwhile, Merck has formed a joint venture with India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to develop, manufacture, and commercialize new combinations and formulations of branded generics for emerging markets. The companies will develop drugs using the Indian company’s rapid product development skills and manufacturing network. Merck will manage clinical development and registration. Merck quotes estimates that emerging markets will account for 90% of global pharmaceutical growth in the coming decade, with branded generics accounting for 75% of that growth.
