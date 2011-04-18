Arthur Nozik Wins Esselen Award

Arthur J. Nozik, a senior research fellow at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, is the winner of the 2011 Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest.
Presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section, the award honors outstanding scientific achievement that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. It honors the memory of Gustavus John Esselen, a past-chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research. The award consists of a medal and a $5,000 check.
Nozik is being recognized for research to increase the efficiency of solar electricity and fuels generated by solar cells.
