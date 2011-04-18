Blueprint Medicines Is Oncology Start-Up

Blueprint Medicines, a cancer drug discovery firm, has launched with $40 million in financing led by Third Rock Ventures. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company will use the funds to develop kinase inhibitors using its proprietary compound library and a technology platform that targets specific mutations and resistance mechanisms. The provenance of the fledgling biotech is solid: The company’s founders include Nicholas B. Lydon and Brian J. Druker, both of whom helped develop Novartis’ chronic myeloid leukemia treatment Gleevec, and well-known biotech entrepreneurs Chris Varna and David Armistead.
