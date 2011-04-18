Call For Nominations For Bower Award

The Franklin Institute seeks nominations for the 2012 Bower Award & Prize for Achievement in Science. This award is presented annually to an individual of any nationality for outstanding work in the basic, applied, or engineering sciences. This year’s theme is nanochemistry.
The winner will receive a gold medal and a cash prize of $250,000. Nominations are due on May 31. For more information, visit fi.edu/franklinawards or e-mail Frederic Bertley at fbertley@fi.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter