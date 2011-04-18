Dallas-Fort Worth Honors Coffer And Cruze

Jeffery L. Coffer, a professor of inorganic and materials chemistry at Texas Christian University, in Fort Worth, is the 2010 recipient of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section’s Wilfred T. Doherty Award.
The award is given annually to a local chemist or chemical engineer for significant achievements in research, teaching, and service. Coffer’s research focuses on nanostructures relevant to biomaterials and nanoscale electronics.
The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. It honors the memory of Wilfred T. (Doc) Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research.
Jennifer L. Cruze, a chemistry teacher at Carroll High School, in Southlake, Texas, is the recipient of the section’s $1,000 Werner Schulz Award, which honors outstanding local high school chemistry teachers.
