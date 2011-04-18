De Clercq And Fauci Win Janssen Award

Erik De Clercq, a professor emeritus at the Rega Institute for Medical Research, in Leuven, Belgium, and Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md., have been named the recipients of the 2010 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research. They were selected for their pioneering work in understanding and combating viral diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS.
The award, which carries a $100,000 shared prize, was created by Johnson & Johnson to salute the most passionate and creative scientists in basic or clinical research whose scientific achievements have made, or have strong potential to make, a measurable impact on human health.
Fauci declined his portion of the prize to comply with government ethics rules. Johnson & Johnson will donate his portion of the prize money to two nonprofit organizations: Partners In Health; and Us Helping Us, People Into Living.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter