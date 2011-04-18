Graduate Students Win Awards For Cancer Research

Three Ph.D. candidates in biochemistry are among the 12 recipients of the 2011 Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award given by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The biochemistry winners are Stephanie Weber of Stanford University; Lisa Rachel Racki of the University of California, San Francisco; and Justin Siegel of the University of Washington, Seattle. The recipients will participate in a scientific symposium on May 6 at the research center.
