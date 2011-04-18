Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Democrat Seeks Chemicals Data

by Cheryl Hogue
April 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A key member of Congress is asking top executives at 15 chemical companies whether their firms produce or process persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic (PBT) substances. The request came in a letter sent earlier this month by Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.). He is the top Democrat on a congressional committee that is considering reform of the federal chemical control law, the Toxic Substances Control Act. PBT substances are major targets of revised chemical regulatory systems in Canada and the European Union. Waxman asked the CEOs to respond with the names of the PBT substances that their companies now make or process; the volumes manufactured and sold annually between 2005 and 2010; the consumer products in which the chemicals were used; and any labels or warnings about the materials’ hazards, use, handling, or disposal. He set a deadline of April 22 for the companies to respond. Waxman sent the letter to the CEOs of 3M, Ashland, BASF, Bayer MaterialScience, BYK USA, Chevron, Clariant, Cytec Industries, Daikin America, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Henkel, Huntsman Advanced Materials, Lubrizol, and PPG Industries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE