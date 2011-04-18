Advertisement

Environment

L’Oréal Honors Women Chemists

April 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Five women scientists were honored during the 2011 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Awards in Paris on March 3. The laureates, chosen from five different geographic areas, were recognized for the contributions of their research, the strength of their commitment to science, and their impact on society.

This year, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Marie Curie’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the program focused on the achievements of women researchers in the physical sciences. Each laureate received $100,000.

Jillian Banfield, a professor of earth and planetary science; of environmental science, policy, and management; and of materials science and engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is the laureate for North America. She was selected for her work on bacterial and material behavior under extreme conditions.

Faiza Al-Kharafi, a professor of chemistry at Kuwait University, is the laureate for Africa and the Middle East. She was chosen for her work on corrosion, a problem of fundamental importance to water treatment and the oil industry.

Vivian Wing-Wah Yam, a professor of chemistry and energy at the University of Hong Kong, is the laureate for Asia-Pacific. She was honored for her work on light-emitting materials and innovative ways of capturing solar energy.

Anne L’Huillier, a professor of atomic physics at Lund University, in Sweden, is the laureate for Europe. She was selected for her work on the development of a camera that can record events in attoseconds.

Silvia Torres-Peimbert, a professor emerita at the Institute of Astronomy at National Autonomous University of Mexico, is the laureate for Latin America. She was chosen for her work on the chemical composition of nebulae, which is fundamental to understanding the origin of the universe.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

