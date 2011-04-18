Nanoscience Award To Catherine Murphy

Catherine J. Murphy, Peter C. & Gretchen Miller Markunas Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the 2011 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellence in research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter.
Murphy studies the synthesis, surface chemistry, and optical applications of gold nanorods. She will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, during the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.
