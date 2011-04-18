One Whitesides Firm Acquires Another

Nano Terra, a nanotechnology firm cofounded by Harvard University chemist George M. Whitesides, has acquired Surface Logix, a drug development company also founded by Whitesides. Surface Logix developed Pharmacomer, a technology that enables the discovery of small-molecule drugs. Nano Terra CEO Myer Berlow sees a strong fit because of the Whitesides connection and because the deal can extend Nano Terra’s surface engineering technology into the health care industry.
