Othmer Gold Medal To Kazuo Inamori

Kazuo Inamori, founder and chairman emeritus of Kyocera and a pioneer in the development of advanced ceramics, is the recipient of the 2011 Othmer Gold Medal. The award was presented by the Chemical Heritage Foundation on April 8 during its 2011 Heritage Day events in Philadelphia.
The Othmer Gold Medal honors outstanding individuals who have made multifaceted contributions to chemical and scientific heritage through innovation, entrepreneurship, research, education, public understanding, legislation, or philanthropy.
Inamori established Kyocera (formerly Kyoto Ceramic) in 1959. He served as president and chairman of the company until 1997. In 1984, Inamori made a personal endowment to establish the nonprofit Inamori Foundation. He also created the Kyoto Prize, which is given by the Inamori Foundation to recognize individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to humankind.
