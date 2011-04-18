Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Rechecked Meteorite Yields New Mineral

Tiny deposits of wassonite, a TiS mineral, provide more details on the formation of the solar system

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
A sliver of wassonite, TiS, shown in this TEM image, was found in an old meteorite.
A sliver of wassonite, TiS, shown in this TEM image, was found in an old meteorite.

Reexamination of a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite has revealed tiny deposits of wassonite, a new type of mineral. Named after chemist John T. Wasson, a meteorite expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, the mineral is reported to contain only titanium and sulfur. Although TiS has been synthesized in labs, it has never before been seen in nature. Keiko Nakamura-Messenger, Lindsay P. Keller, and Simon J. Clemett of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and their colleagues described the finding last month in Houston at the 42nd Lunar & Planetary Science Conference. The group used a transmission electron microscope and X-ray spectroscopy to study small pieces of the meteorite, finding a 50-nm-wide sliver of wassonite and identifying several other mysterious, and as yet unknown, substances in the surrounding material. The TiS grain found in the meteorite is a single crystal with a rhombohedral structure, the NASA scientists reported. The meteorite, Yamato 691, which was discovered in Antarctica in 1969, likely originated from an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter, they explained. “Meteorites, and the minerals within them, are windows to the formation of our solar system,” Keller said in a statement. “Through these kinds of studies we can learn about the conditions that existed and the processes that were occurring then.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geologists reveal trends in mineral diversity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamonds expose deep-Earth chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Additional evidence supports suspected cryovolcanism on Ceres

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE