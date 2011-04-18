Rivertop Invests In Glucaric Acid

Biobased chemicals start-up Rivertop Renewables will expand its laboratories and build a semiworks facility in Missoula, Mont., for producing glucaric acid from sugar. The company received $3.5 million in grants from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration and the University of Montana. Rivertop will contribute $2.5 million of its own capital. The Department of Energy lists glucaric acid as one of the top 12 renewable chemicals of the future. One market for the substance is as a phosphate replacer in dishwasher detergents.
