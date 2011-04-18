Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Thomas Eisner

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Thomas Eisner, 81, a prominent authority on animal behavior, chemical ecology, and evolution, and the Jacob Gould Schurman Professor Emeritus of Chemical Ecology at Cornell University, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on March 25, at home in Ithaca, N.Y.

Born in Berlin in 1929, Eisner moved with his Jewish family to Barcelona just as Adolf Hitler was ascending to power in 1933. A few years later, they fled the Spanish Civil War by moving to Uruguay, where Eisner discovered an affinity for the many beautiful bugs he found there as a boy.

After moving to the U.S. in 1947, Eisner earned a B.A. degree in biology in 1951 and a Ph.D. in biology in 1955, both from Harvard University. He joined the Cornell faculty in 1957 in the department of entomology. In 1964, he joined the department of neurobiology and behavior, which he helped to establish and where he worked until his death. He also served as director of the Cornell Institute for Research in Chemical Ecology.

In his research, Eisner drew from the fields of chemistry, biology, ecology, evolution, behavior, and morphology in his effort to understand insect physiology, adaptation, and behavior. Collaborating extensively with Jerrold Meinwald, a Cornell chemistry professor, he made groundbreaking discoveries to reveal the chemistry that insects use to defend against predators, trap prey, attract mates, and protect their offspring.

Eisner was the author or coauthor of roughly 500 scientific articles and nine books, including “For Love of Insects.” He earned numerous awards, including the 1994 National Medal of Science, and was a member of many organizations, including the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society.

Eisner was also a celebrated nature photographer. His film “Secret Weapons” won the Grand Award at the New York Film Festival and was named Best Science Film by the British Association for the Advancement of Science. A devoted environmentalist and conservationist and an advocate of human rights, he served on the board of directors of the National Audubon Society, the National Scientific Council of the Nature Conservancy, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the World Resources Institute Council.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria; and three daughters, Christina Brown, Yvonne, and Vivian.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan Rodgman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stanley M. Barkin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Wallace (Mo) Cleland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE