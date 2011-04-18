Wacker Breaks Ground In Tennessee

Germany’s Wacker Chemie broke ground in Cleveland, Tenn., on a 15,000-metric-ton-per-year polysilicon plant. The long-planned facility, the largest single investment in Wacker’s history, will create approximately 650 jobs, according to the firm. Virtually all of the polysilicon to be produced at the plant has already been contracted to customers, Wacker says. In all, Wacker will more than double its polysilicon capacity in Germany and the U.S. to 67,000 metric tons by 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter