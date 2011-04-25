Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chopping Up Lignin

Organic Chemistry: Catalyst selectively cleaves key bond in models of complex plant polymer

by Carmen Drahl
April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Using a nickel catalyst, chemists have found a way to break an aromatic ether bond while leaving the aromatic ring itself unscathed (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1200437). The work provides proof of concept that metal catalysts could be used to convert lignin—a biopolymer that is replete with aromatic ether linkages and that lends stiffness to plants—into fuels or commercial chemicals.

Lignin gums up some chemical processes for obtaining energy from other plant components such as cellulose. And although it can be burned to provide heat and energy, it’s a solid that is tough to transport, says organometallic chemist John F. Hartwig of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “It would be nice to be able to chop it up into small enough pieces to make it a liquid” suitable for processing into transportation fuels or aromatic chemical feedstocks, he says.

But enzymes have trouble breaking down lignin, and chemically cleaving aromatic ether bonds such as those in lignin is messy, requiring harsh conditions and leading to mixtures of products, some with reduced aromatic rings. Using hydrogen and a new nickel catalyst, Hartwig and postdoctoral researcher Alexey G. Sergeev selectively cleaved aromatic C–O bonds in lignin model compounds. So far, the method requires relatively high amounts of the catalyst and a strong base, but Hartwig says his team, which is among several Illinois research groups in the BP-supported Energy Biosciences Institute, is working to eliminate those drawbacks. He has filed a provisional patent application on the process.

“There’s a saying that you can make anything you want to from lignin except for money,” says George W. Huber, an expert in biomass conversion at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Researchers have been trying to break down lignin for a long time, but selectivity has always been an issue, he says. The catalyst must be improved to work cost-effectively on lignin itself, but “this route shows that selective lignin depolymerization chemistry is possible,” he says. “It shows the power of modern chemistry for solving energy problems.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermoset plastic made from wood waste catalyzes its own degradation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iridium Conducts Selective Hydrogenolysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Depolymerizing Lignin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE