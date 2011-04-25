Crystallics Forms Via Avantium Buyout

Avantium’s solid-state research and drug preformulation business will become a new company, called Crystallics, following a management buyout. Operating as a contract research organization, Crystallics will specialize in identifying physical forms of compounds and in crystallization process development. Avantium will continue its efforts in high-throughput R&D. It also develops green chemical building blocks.
