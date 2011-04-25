Dow, U.S Agencies Develop Cool Roofs

In a project funded by the Department of Energy, Dow Chemical is working with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which itself will team up with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, to improve elastomeric roof coatings. In particular, the partners want the coatings to resist the pickup of dirt and the growth of microorganisms to improve the white roofs’ ability to reflect solar rays. DOE estimates the improved coatings could reduce air-conditioning costs for commercial buildings by up to 25%.
