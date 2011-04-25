Advertisement

Environment

EPA Targets Emissions From PVC Facilities

by Glenn Hess
April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
EPA is proposing new standards that would reduce the amount of toxic air pollution that can be released into the environment during the production of polyvinyl chloride and its copolymers. The standards would give facilities the flexibility to choose the most practical and cost-effective control technology or technique to reduce their emissions, the agency says in a statement. Facilities would also need to monitor emissions at certain points in the PVC production process to ensure that the standards are met. Currently, the U.S. has 17 PVC production facilities, with the majority located in Louisiana and Texas. All existing and any new PVC production facilities would be covered by the new rule. EPA estimates that the proposed standard would reduce emissions of hazardous air pollution from PVC production facilities nationwide by 1,570 tons annually, including 135 tons of vinyl chloride and 33 tons of hydrogen chloride. EPA says the chemical industry will have to spend about $16 million initially to comply with the new standards, and then $20 million per year in operation costs. EPA will accept public comments on the proposed rule for 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register which is expected to happen soon.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

