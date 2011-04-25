Florida Sections Host Annual Meeting

ACS’s Florida Section and other local sections in the state will hold the 2011 Florida Annual Meeting & Exposition on May 12–14 at Innisbrook, a golf and spa resort in Innisbrook, Fla.
The meeting will feature symposia on analytical, computational, forensic, inorganic, materials, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry, bioinspired peptidases, catalysis, chemical education, and metal organic/hybrid frameworks. The meeting will also include a Cope Scholar Symposium, the Florida Award Symposium and associated ceremony, and a Gulf of Mexico Geochemistry Summit that will examine science perspectives one year after the Deepwater Horizon accident and oil spill.
For further information, see chem.fsu.edu/chemlab/fame2011/fame2011.html or contact program organizer Stephanie Dillon at sdillon@chem.fsu.edu.
