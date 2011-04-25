Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Graduate Education’s Bright Future

April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

I must expressly disagree with Hilton Weiss’s letter describing the current state of chemical education as “sorry” (C&EN, March 7, page 4). In recent years, hundreds of chemistry departments in the U.S. have had to grapple with the realities of difficult financial situations. At these universities, increasing emphasis on research has tracked with the increasing need for highly sought grant-based funding.

However, a strong research program (and strong channels of research funding) still depends on a deep, insightful understanding of chemical theory. Graduate chemical education has become less about sheer memorization of facts and more about the creative application of general principles. America’s best graduate students and researching undergraduates are gripped by the creative spirit and ultimately must take the bull by the horns—in the process they become critical thinkers and independent learners.

The true frontiers of chemical education remain, in my mind, at the undergraduate level. Justifying the relevance of chemistry is very difficult in an age when many students are looking ahead to extreme specialization in their careers. For example, what use does a future radiologist have for organic chemistry? To many ACS members the answer may seem obvious, but today’s preprofessional undergraduates are (understandably) less convinced. Keeping chemistry relevant and general  for preprofessional undergraduates remains an ongoing challenge for chemical educators.

Larger class sizes aren’t necessarily the unilateral evil that Weiss purports them to be. Although larger class sizes may dilute the effectiveness of traditional lectures, they also challenge educators to develop meaningful, individualized learning experiences that place students in the driver’s seat of their own education.

In chemistry, we are blessed with several extraordinary semantic formats for the expression of chemical structures by computers: SMILES, CML, MRV, MOL, and XYZ come to mind. All kinds of existing software use these formats to create meaningful computer-based individualized learning and problem-solving experiences. At the same time, Web-based video brings the experience of lecture to students at any place and time. Meanwhile, teachers’ roles shift from boring preachers of lecture material to active, dynamic coaches of students.

Modern chemical education will arm students for battle outside of class using independent learning experiences and with effective problem-solving skills in class (and it will do so in a largely scale-independent way). The future is bright.

Michael Evans, graduate student
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To be a great mentor, recognize that it’s not about you
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting the facts out about teaching chemistry as a career
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engaged student learning through the ACS-certified bachelor’s degree

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE