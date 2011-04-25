Merck Makes Changes At Riverside Plant

Merck & Co. has told employees at its facility in Riverside, Pa., that it will cut back operations by the end of 2013. After being sold to PWRT Services in 2008, the plant became known as Cherokee Pharmaceuticals. Then, last summer, it was sold back to Merck after PWRT found the contract manufacturing business too challenging. Merck plans for the site to focus on producing the antibiotic ingredients imipenem, cilastatin, and ertapenem. Other product manufacturing and a third-party fermentation business will be outsourced or sold. It is not yet known to what extent jobs will be cut.
